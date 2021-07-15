United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMC. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 331,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

