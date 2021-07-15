United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of X opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $50,722.40. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

