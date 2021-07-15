UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 287,209 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.33% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,146,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,275.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. The stock has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.