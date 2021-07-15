Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 over the last three months. 31.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

