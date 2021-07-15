Universal Health Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,374 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,247% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 10,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,554,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

