UnMarshal (MARSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $796,066.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $796,066.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

