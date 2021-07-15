UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.87 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.78 billion and $2.87 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00009124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00398252 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

