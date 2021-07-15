Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $73,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $312.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.05. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.98 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

