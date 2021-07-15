Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 320.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,026 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $30,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,148,000. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 456.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 443,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 364,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. 105,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

