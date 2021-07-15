Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,169. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.