Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.17. Valneva shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

VALN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.