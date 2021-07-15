Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.