Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.68. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $133.26 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

