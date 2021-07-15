Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $409.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $412.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

