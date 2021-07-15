Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 712,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,029,000 after purchasing an additional 157,412 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

