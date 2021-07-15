Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $224.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,018. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $226.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

