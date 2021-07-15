Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 260,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,671,765 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $59.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after acquiring an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,137,000 after purchasing an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

