Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Up 0.9%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 221,739 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

