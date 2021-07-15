Veritable L.P. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.