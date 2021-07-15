Veritable L.P. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

NYSE SPG opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

