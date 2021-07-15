Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.