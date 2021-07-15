Veritable L.P. Sells 2,334 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.87. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

