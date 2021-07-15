Veritable L.P. Sells 3,936 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $6,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

