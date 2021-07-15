Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $10.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

VET opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

