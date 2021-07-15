Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

