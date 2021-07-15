Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.
Shares of VERV stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $73.80.
About Verve Therapeutics
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.