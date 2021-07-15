Viacoin Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $175,918.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00393792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,682 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

