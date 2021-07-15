Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Viasat worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 282,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,214.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

