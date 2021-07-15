Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given a $36.32 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.66.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78. Victrex has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

