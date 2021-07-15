Viking Global Investors LP Acquires 134,430 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,430 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.46% of ServiceNow worth $451,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

NOW traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $561.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,400. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.49 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.37. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

