Viking Global Investors LP Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,452 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $282,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

HCA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.89. 15,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,362. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

