Viking Global Investors LP Invests $94.25 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,716,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,247,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.20% of Walgreens Boots Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,411. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

