Viking Global Investors LP Purchases 243,656 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 57.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

