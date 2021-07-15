Viking Global Investors LP Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,177 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.46% of MetLife worth $242,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 239,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

