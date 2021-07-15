Viking Global Investors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $660,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.35. 11,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,192. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

