Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Purchases $100,249.50 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,249.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

