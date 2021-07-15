Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 84.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

