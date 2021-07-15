Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $482.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.