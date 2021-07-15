Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $448,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seagen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 50,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seagen by 40.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

