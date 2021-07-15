Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

FCRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

