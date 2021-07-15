Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,088 Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.57 on Thursday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.