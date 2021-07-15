Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 14,875 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.