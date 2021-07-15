Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $375.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

