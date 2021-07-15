Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of VTRU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,293. Vitru has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 million and a PE ratio of 31.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.