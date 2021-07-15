Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 939,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,561,000. Extended Stay America comprises about 3.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Extended Stay America by 277.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at $472,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 764,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Extended Stay America by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAY remained flat at $$20.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

