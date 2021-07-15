Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

OTCMKTS NMMCU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

