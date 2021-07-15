Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 317,990 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,990 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 219.5% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 206,101 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 18.8% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 178,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,338. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52.

CRSA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

