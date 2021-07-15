Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Sells 42,900 Shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Prime Impact Acquisition I makes up approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Prime Impact Acquisition I worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,004. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

