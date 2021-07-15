Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWRKU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,853,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.