Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 809,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

MCD opened at $237.13 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $189.88 and a 52-week high of $239.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

