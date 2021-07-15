Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PZD opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.